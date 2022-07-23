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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.2.84b
Chapter 7, Problem 7.2.84b

b. Find the center of mass if, instead of being constant, the density function is δ(x)=4/√x.

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of

b. natural logarithms.

73. ∫(from 0 to π)cos(x)dx/√(1+sin²x)

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31. The incidence of a disease (Continuation of Example 4.) Suppose that in any given year the number of cases can be reduced by 25% instead of 20%.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:


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70. y= x³/(x²+1), -1 ≤ x ≤ 1, x_0=1/2

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Textbook Question

Find the inverse of f(x)=x+b (b constant). How is the graph of f^(-1) related to the graph of f?

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:


b. Solve the equation y=f(x) for x as a function of y, and name the resulting inverse function g.


72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2

24
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:


b. Solve the equation y=f(x) for x as a function of y, and name the resulting inverse function g.


68. y= (3x+2)/(2x-11), -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0=1/2

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