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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.6.4b
Chapter 7, Problem 7.6.4b

Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
4. b. arcsin(-1/√2)

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