Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical expressions in the form f(x) = a * b^x, where a is a constant, b is the base (a positive real number), and x is the exponent. In the given function f(x) = 10^{-2x}, the base is 10, and the exponent is -2x, indicating that the function decreases rapidly as x increases, which is characteristic of exponential decay.