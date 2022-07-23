Change of Base Formula

The Change of Base Formula allows us to convert logarithms from one base to another. Specifically, for any logarithm \\( ext{log}_b(a) \\), it can be expressed as \\( rac{ ext{log}_k(a)}{ ext{log}_k(b)} \\) for any positive base \\( k \\. This is particularly useful for converting logarithms to the natural logarithm, \\( ext{ln} \\, (base \\ e) \\, which is commonly available on calculators.