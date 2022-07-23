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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.70
Chapter 1, Problem 1.70

Write the following logarithms in terms of the natural logarithm. Then use a calculator to find the value of the logarithm, rounding your result to four decimal places.


log660\(\log\)_660

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to express \( \log_6 60 \) in terms of natural logarithms.
Step 2: Use the change of base formula for logarithms, which states that \( \log_b a = \frac{\ln a}{\ln b} \).
Step 3: Apply the change of base formula to \( \log_6 60 \), giving us \( \log_6 60 = \frac{\ln 60}{\ln 6} \).
Step 4: Use a calculator to find \( \ln 60 \) and \( \ln 6 \).
Step 5: Divide the result of \( \ln 60 \) by \( \ln 6 \) to find the value of \( \log_6 60 \), rounding to four decimal places.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Change of Base Formula

The Change of Base Formula allows us to convert logarithms from one base to another. Specifically, for any logarithm \\( ext{log}_b(a) \\), it can be expressed as \\( rac{ ext{log}_k(a)}{ ext{log}_k(b)} \\) for any positive base \\( k \\. This is particularly useful for converting logarithms to the natural logarithm, \\( ext{ln} \\, (base \\ e) \\, which is commonly available on calculators.
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Natural Logarithm

The natural logarithm, denoted as \\( ext{ln}(x) \\, is the logarithm to the base \\ e \\, where \\ e \\, is approximately equal to 2.71828. It is a fundamental concept in calculus and is used extensively in various applications, including growth models and integration. Understanding how to manipulate natural logarithms is essential for solving logarithmic equations.
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Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function

Calculator Usage for Logarithms

Using a calculator to evaluate logarithms involves inputting the correct values and understanding the functions available. Most scientific calculators have dedicated buttons for natural logarithms and may require the use of the Change of Base Formula for other bases. Familiarity with the calculator's functions is crucial for accurately computing logarithmic values and rounding them to the desired precision.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solving equations Solve each equation.

√2 sin 3Θ + 1 = 2, 0 ≤ Θ ≤ π

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Textbook Question

Find the inverse f1(x)f^{-1}\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) of each function (on the given interval, if specified).

f(x)=102xf\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=10^{-2x}

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Textbook Question

State whether the functions represented by graphs A , B , C and in the figure are even, odd, or neither. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without a calculator.


a. log₁₀ 1000

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Textbook Question

Find the inverse f1(x)f^{-1}\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) of each function (on the given interval, if specified).

f(x)=2x2+1f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{2}{x^2+1}\), for x0x\(\geq{0}\)

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Textbook Question

The National Weather Service releases approximately 70,00070,000 radiosondes every year to collect data from the atmosphere. Attached to a balloon, a radiosonde rises at about 10001000 ft/min until the balloon bursts in the upper atmosphere. Suppose a radiosonde is released from a point 66 ft above the ground and that 55 seconds later, it is 8383 ft above the ground. Let f(t)f\(\left\)(t\(\right\)) represent the height (in feet) that the radiosonde is above the ground tt seconds after it is released. Evaluate f(5)f(0)50\(\frac{f\left(5\right)-f\left(0\right)}{5-0}\) and interpret the meaning of this quotient.

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