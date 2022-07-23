Textbook Question
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
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Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
Write the following logarithms in terms of the natural logarithm. Then use a calculator to find the value of the logarithm, rounding your result to four decimal places.
State whether the functions represented by graphs A , B , C and in the figure are even, odd, or neither. <IMAGE>
Evaluate each expression without a calculator.
a. log₁₀ 1000
Finding inverses Find the inverse function.
ƒ(x) = 3x - 4
Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.
logbx²