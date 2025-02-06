9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = csc⁵ 3x
Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = 1+2 sin x; x = π/6
{Use of Tech} Difference quotients Suppose f is differentiable for all x and consider the function D(x) = f(x+0.01)-f(x) / 0.01 For the following functions, graph D on the given interval, and explain why the graph appears as it does. What is the relationship between the functions f and D?
f(x) = sin x on [−π,π]
A race Jean and Juan run a one-lap race on a circular track. Their angular positions on the track during the race are given by the functions θ(t) and ϕ(t), respectively, where 0≤t≤4 and t is measured in minutes (see figure). These angles are measured in radians, where θ=ϕ=0 represent the starting position and θ=ϕ=2π represent the finish position. The angular velocities of the runners are θ′(t) and ϕ′(t). <IMAGE>
b. Which runner has the greater average angular velocity?
Evaluate the following limits or state that they do not exist. (Hint: Identify each limit as the derivative of a function at a point.)
lim x→π/4 cot x−1 / x−π/4