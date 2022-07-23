Polar valentine Liz wants to show her love for Jake by passing him a valentine on her graphing calculator. Sketch each of the following curves and determine which one Liz should use to get a heart-shaped curve.
c. r = cos 3θ
Polar valentine Liz wants to show her love for Jake by passing him a valentine on her graphing calculator. Sketch each of the following curves and determine which one Liz should use to get a heart-shaped curve.
c. r = cos 3θ
Jake’s response Jake responds to Liz (Exercise 33) with a graph that shows his love for her is infinite. Sketch each of the following curves. Which one should Jake send to Liz to get an infinity symbol?
b. r=(½)+sinθ
A polar conic section Consider the equation r² = sec2θ
b. Find the vertices, foci, directrices, and eccentricity of the curve."
80–83. Equations of circles Use the results of Exercises 78–79 to describe and graph the following circles.
r² - 8r cos(θ - π/2) = 9