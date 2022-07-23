Skip to main content
Ch.12 - Parametric and Polar Curves
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh.12 - Parametric and Polar CurvesProblem 12.3.81c
Chapter 12, Problem 12.3.81c

Regions bounded by a spiral: Let Rₙ be the region bounded by the nth turn and the (n+1)st turn of the spiral r = e⁻ᶿ in the first and second quadrants, for θ ≥ 0 (see figure).
c. Evaluate lim(n→∞) Aₙ₊₁/Aₙ.


Spiral graph of r = e^(-θ) showing shaded regions R₁ and R₂ between spiral turns in first and second quadrants.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the regions Rₙ as the areas bounded between the nth and (n+1)st turns of the spiral given by \(r = e^{-\theta}\), where \(\theta\) ranges over the first and second quadrants, i.e., \(0 \leq \theta \leq \pi\) for each turn.
Express the area \(A_n\) of the region \(R_n\) using the formula for the area in polar coordinates between two curves or two values of \(\theta\): \(A_n = \frac{1}{2} \int_{n\pi}^{(n+1)\pi} r^2 \, d\theta\) Since \(r = e^{-\theta}\), substitute to get \(A_n = \frac{1}{2} \int_{n\pi}^{(n+1)\pi} e^{-2\theta} \, d\theta\).
Evaluate the integral for \(A_n\): \(A_n = \frac{1}{2} \left[ \frac{e^{-2\theta}}{-2} \right]_{n\pi}^{(n+1)\pi} = -\frac{1}{4} \left( e^{-2(n+1)\pi} - e^{-2n\pi} \right)\) Rewrite this as \(A_n = \frac{1}{4} \left( e^{-2n\pi} - e^{-2(n+1)\pi} \right)\).
Write the expression for the ratio \(\frac{A_{n+1}}{A_n}\): \(\frac{A_{n+1}}{A_n} = \frac{e^{-2(n+1)\pi} - e^{-2(n+2)\pi}}{e^{-2n\pi} - e^{-2(n+1)\pi}}\) Factor terms to simplify the ratio, for example, factor out \(e^{-2n\pi}\) in numerator and denominator.
Take the limit as \(n \to \infty\) of the ratio \(\frac{A_{n+1}}{A_n}\) by analyzing the behavior of the exponential terms. Since \(e^{-2n\pi}\) tends to zero as \(n\) grows large, simplify the expression accordingly to find the limit.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Area Calculation

In polar coordinates, the area of a region bounded by two curves r = f(θ) and r = g(θ) between angles θ = a and θ = b is found using the integral formula A = 1/2 ∫[a to b] (r_outer² - r_inner²) dθ. For a spiral r = e^(-θ), the area between two turns corresponds to integrating over specific θ intervals, which is essential for finding the areas Aₙ.
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates

Behavior of Exponential Functions and Limits

The spiral r = e^(-θ) involves an exponential decay function. Understanding how e^(-θ) behaves as θ increases helps analyze the shrinking size of the regions Rₙ. Evaluating the limit of the ratio Aₙ₊₁/Aₙ as n approaches infinity requires knowledge of limits and the asymptotic behavior of exponential functions.
Recommended video:
5:46
Graphs of Exponential Functions

Sequences and Ratio of Areas

The problem involves a sequence of areas {Aₙ} defined by regions between consecutive turns of the spiral. To find lim(n→∞) Aₙ₊₁/Aₙ, one must understand how to express Aₙ in terms of n and then analyze the ratio of consecutive terms. This concept connects integral calculus with sequences and series, focusing on the ratio test and limit evaluation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:18
Geometric Sequences - Recursive Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.  


d. The point (3,π/2) lies on the graph of r=3 cos 2θ.  

26
views
Textbook Question

Spiral arc length Consider the spiral r=4θ, for θ≥0.


c. Show that L′(θ)>0. Is L″(θ) positive or negative? Interpret your answer.

38
views
Textbook Question

11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.

c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.

d. Describe the curve.


x=2 t,y=3t−4;−10≤t≤10 

59
views
Textbook Question

Intersecting lines Consider the following pairs of lines. Determine whether the lines are parallel or intersecting. If the lines intersect, then determine the point of intersection.


c. x = 1 + 3s, y = 4 + 2s and x = 4 - 3t, y = 6 + 4t

65
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


d. The parametric equations x=cos t, y=sin t, for −π/2≤t≤π/2, describe a semicircle.

34
views
Textbook Question

(Use of Tech) Finger curves: r = f(θ) = cos(aᶿ) - 1.5, where a = (1 + 12π)^(1/(2π)) ≈ 1.78933

d. Plot the curve with various values of k. How many fingers can you produce?

43
views