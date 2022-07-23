11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5
11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The point (3,π/2) lies on the graph of r=3 cos 2θ.
Spiral arc length Consider the spiral r=4θ, for θ≥0.
c. Show that L′(θ)>0. Is L″(θ) positive or negative? Interpret your answer.
11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
c. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
d. Describe the curve.
x=2 t,y=3t−4;−10≤t≤10
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The parametric equations x=cos t, y=sin t, for −π/2≤t≤π/2, describe a semicircle.
Regions bounded by a spiral: Let Rₙ be the region bounded by the nth turn and the (n+1)st turn of the spiral r = e⁻ᶿ in the first and second quadrants, for θ ≥ 0 (see figure).
c. Evaluate lim(n→∞) Aₙ₊₁/Aₙ.