Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The point on a parabola closest to the focus is the vertex.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The point on a parabola closest to the focus is the vertex.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The point (3,π/2) lies on the graph of r=3 cos 2θ.
Tangents and normals: Let a polar curve be described by r = f(θ), and let ℓ be the line tangent to the curve at the point P(x,y) = P(r,θ) (see figure).
e. Prove that the values of θ for which ℓ is parallel to the y-axis satisfy tan θ = f(θ)/f'(θ).
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The curve r = sin³(θ/3), for 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/2
(Use of Tech) Finger curves: r = f(θ) = cos(aᶿ) - 1.5, where a = (1 + 12π)^(1/(2π)) ≈ 1.78933
d. Plot the curve with various values of k. How many fingers can you produce?