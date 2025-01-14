The Chain Rule for second derivatives
b. Use the formula in part (a) to calculate .
b. Use the formula in part (a) to calculate .
Deriving trigonometric identities
a. Differentiate both sides of the identity cos 2t = cos² t−sin² t to prove that sin 2 t= 2 sin t cos t.
b. Verify that you obtain the same identity for sin2t as in part (a) if you differentiate the identity cos 2t = 2 cos² t−1.
c. Differentiate both sides of the identity sin 2t = 2 sin t cost to prove that cos 2t = cos²t−sin²t.
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In (x³+1)^π
y = 10^In 2x