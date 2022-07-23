The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x
The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x
{Use of Tech} Cell population The population of a culture of cells after t days is approximated by the function P(t)=1600 / 1 + 7e^−0.02t, for t≥0.
e. Graph the growth rate. When is it a maximum and what is the population at the time that the growth rate is a maximum?
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
a. d/dx (f(x)+2g(x)) |x=3
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
d/dx (g(f(x))) |x=1
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
d/dx (f(f(x))) |x=4
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
d/dx (5f(x)+3g(x)) |x=1