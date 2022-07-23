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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 82a
Chapter 3, Problem 82a

The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
Find a possible function f and number a.
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given limit \( \lim_{x \to 0} \frac{e^x - 1}{x} \) is a standard limit that represents the derivative of the exponential function \( f(x) = e^x \) at a specific point.
Step 2: Recall the definition of the derivative \( f'(a) \) for a function \( f(x) \) at a point \( a \), which is given by \( \lim_{x \to a} \frac{f(x) - f(a)}{x - a} \).
Step 3: Compare the given limit with the derivative definition. Notice that the form \( \frac{e^x - 1}{x} \) suggests \( f(x) = e^x \) and \( f(a) = e^0 = 1 \).
Step 4: Identify that the limit \( \lim_{x \to 0} \frac{e^x - 1}{x} \) is equivalent to finding \( f'(0) \) for the function \( f(x) = e^x \).
Step 5: Conclude that a possible function \( f \) is \( f(x) = e^x \) and the number \( a \) is 0, since the derivative \( f'(0) \) is represented by the given limit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this context, the limit as x approaches 0 of (e^x - 1) / x is crucial for determining the derivative of the function at that point. Understanding limits allows us to analyze the behavior of functions near specific values, which is essential for defining derivatives.
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Derivatives

The derivative of a function at a point quantifies the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. In this case, the limit provided represents the derivative of the function f at the point a, which is a key concept in understanding how functions behave locally.
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Derivatives

Exponential Functions

Exponential functions, such as e^x, are functions of the form f(x) = a^x, where 'a' is a constant. The function e^x is particularly important in calculus due to its unique property that its derivative is equal to itself. This property simplifies the process of finding derivatives and limits involving exponential functions, making them a common subject in calculus problems.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Derivatives from a graph Let F = f + g and G = 3f - g, where the graphs of f and g are shown in the figure. Find the following derivatives.

<IMAGE>

G'(2)

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Textbook Question

Derivatives from a table Use the following table to find the given derivatives. <IMAGE>

d/dx (xf(x) / g(x)) |x=4

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Textbook Question

The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.

b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).

lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Cell population The population of a culture of cells after t days is approximated by the function P(t)=1600 / 1 + 7e^−0.02t, for t≥0.

e. Graph the growth rate. When is it a maximum and what is the population at the time that the growth rate is a maximum? 

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Cell population The population of a culture of cells after t days is approximated by the function P(t)=1600 / 1 + 7e^−0.02t, for t≥0.

a. Graph the population function.  

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Textbook Question

Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>

d/dx (5f(x)+3g(x)) |x=1

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