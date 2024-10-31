Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function, g is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
a. ƒ(g(-1))
a. ƒ(g(-1))
c. ƒ(g(-3))
e. g(g(-1))
g. ƒ (g(g(-2)))
Composition of polynomials
Let ƒ be an nth-degree polynomial and let g be an mth-degree polynomial.
What is the degree of the following polynomials?
ƒ ⋅ f
ƒ o g
Composite functions
Let ƒ(x) = x³, g (x) = sin x and h(x) = √x .
Evaluate h(g( π/2)).