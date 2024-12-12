Let .
Make a conjecture about the value of .
Let g(x)=8∣x−2∣x3−4x. <IMAGE>
Calculate g(x) for each value of x in the following table.
Let g(x)=8∣x−2∣x3−4x. <IMAGE>
Make a conjecture about the values of x→2−limg(x), x→2+limg(x), and x→2limg(x) or state that they do not exist.
Use a graph of f to estimate or to show that the limit does not exist. Evaluate f(x) near to support your conjecture.
;
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The value of does not exist.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. . (Hint: Graph y=√x)
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. . (Hint: Graph y=cot x)