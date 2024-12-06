The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function . Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function s(t)=−4.9t2+30t+20. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
[0,h], where h>0 is a real number
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
a. f(1)
h.
l.
Consider the position function s(t) =−16t^2+100t representing the position of an object moving vertically along a line. Sketch a graph of s with the secant line passing through (0.5, s(0.5)) and (2, s(2)). Determine the slope of the secant line and explain its relationship to the moving object.