First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
xdy/dx + y = e ͯ, x > 0
xdy/dx + y = e ͯ, x > 0
y' + (tanx)y = cos²x, -π/2 < x < π/2
(1+x)y' + y = √x
e²ˣy' + 2e²ˣ y = 2x
tan θ dr/dθ + r = sin²θ, 0 < θ < π/2
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
t dy/dt + 2y = t³, t > 0, y(2) = 1
θ dy/dθ + y = sin θ, θ > 0, y(π/2) = 1