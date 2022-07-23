Textbook Question
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
(t-1)³ ds/dt + 4(t-1)²s = t+1, t >1
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First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
(t-1)³ ds/dt + 4(t-1)²s = t+1, t >1
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
t dy/dt + 2y = t³, t > 0, y(2) = 1
Solve the Bernoulli equations in Exercises 29–32.
x²y' + 2xy = y³
Show that the solution of the initial value problem
y' = x + y, y(x₀) = y₀
is
y = -1 -x + (1 + x₀ + y₀) exp(x-x₀).
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
xdy/dx + y = e ͯ, x > 0
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
dy/dt + 2y = 3, y(0) = 1