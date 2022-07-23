Textbook Question
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
(t-1)³ ds/dt + 4(t-1)²s = t+1, t >1
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First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
(t-1)³ ds/dt + 4(t-1)²s = t+1, t >1
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
(x+1) dy/dx - 2 (x² + x)y = exp(x²) / (x+1), x > -1, y(0) = 5
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
t dy/dt + 2y = t³, t > 0, y(2) = 1
Solve the Bernoulli equations in Exercises 29–32.
x²y' + 2xy = y³
Use Euler’s method with dx = 0.5 to estimate y(5) if y′ = y²/√x and y(1) = −1. What is the exact value of y(5)?
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
xdy/dx + y = e ͯ, x > 0