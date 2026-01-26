Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–44.
∫ eᵗ √[tan²(eᵗ) + 1] dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (tan²x + sec²x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ sinx·cos²x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (2 − cosx + sinx) / sin²x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (sin5t) dt / [1 + (cos5t)²]
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
133. ∫ (sin²x) / (1 + sin²x) dx