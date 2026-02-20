Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ sin(θ) dθ / (cos²θ + cos θ - 2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (x + 1) / (x⁴ − x³) dx
∫ 9 dv / (81 − v⁴)
∫ (z + 1) / [z²(z² + 4)] dz
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [1 / √(e^s + 1)] ds