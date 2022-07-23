Textbook Question
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞^∞ (x dx) / (x² + 4)^(3/2)
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The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞^∞ (x dx) / (x² + 4)^(3/2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / (x√x + 9) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ (e⁴t + 2e²t - e^t) / (e²t + 1) dt
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ 2e^(−θ) sinθ dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ sec(x) tan²(x) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ 6 dt / (9t² + 1)²