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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.5.40
Chapter 8, Problem 8.5.40

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ (e⁴t + 2e²t - e^t) / (e²t + 1) dt

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