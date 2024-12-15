Limit Laws

Limit laws are a set of rules that allow us to compute limits of functions based on the limits of their components. For example, the limit of the difference of two functions is the difference of their limits, which is expressed as lim x→c (f(x) - g(x)) = lim x→c f(x) - lim x→c g(x). These laws simplify the process of finding limits and are essential for solving limit problems.