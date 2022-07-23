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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 10
Chapter 2, Problem 10

Determine the following limits.
lim x→1000 18π^2

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1
Identify the type of limit problem: This is a constant function limit problem.
Recall the property of limits: The limit of a constant is the constant itself.
Apply the limit property: Since the function is constant, \( \lim_{x \to 1000} 18\pi^2 = 18\pi^2 \).
Understand that the variable \( x \) approaching 1000 does not affect the constant value.
Conclude that the limit of a constant function as \( x \) approaches any value is simply the constant itself.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits in Calculus

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. They help in understanding the behavior of functions at specific points, especially where they may not be explicitly defined. Evaluating limits is crucial for analyzing continuity, derivatives, and integrals.
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Constant Functions

A constant function is a function that always returns the same value regardless of the input. In the context of limits, if a function is constant, the limit as the input approaches any value will simply be the constant itself. For example, the limit of 18π² as x approaches 1000 is 18π², since the function does not change with x.
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Evaluating Limits

Evaluating limits involves substituting the value that the variable approaches into the function, provided the function is defined at that point. For constant functions, this process is straightforward, as the limit will equal the constant value. Understanding how to evaluate limits is essential for solving more complex problems in calculus.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.


lim x→1 f(x) / g(x)−h(x)

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Textbook Question

Let g(t)=t9t3g\(\left\)(t\(\right\))=\(\frac{t-9}{\sqrt{t}\)-3}.

Make a conjecture about the value of limt9t9t3{\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{t\(\to\)9}\(\frac{t-9}{\sqrt{t}\)-3}}.

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.

lim x→1 √5x+6

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Textbook Question

Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.


lim x→1 (f(x)−g(x))

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Textbook Question

Let g(t)=t9t3g\(\left\)(t\(\right\))=\(\frac{t-9}{\sqrt{t}\)-3}.

Make two tables, one showing values of gg for t=8.9,8.99t=8.9,8.99, and 8.9998.999 and one showing values of gg for t=9.1,9.01t=9.1,9.01, and 9.0019.001.

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits.

lim h→0 √5x + 5h − √5x / h, where x>0 Is constant

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