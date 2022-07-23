Textbook Question
Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.
lim x→1 f(x) / g(x)−h(x)
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Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.
lim x→1 f(x) / g(x)−h(x)
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 √5x+6
Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.
lim x→1 (f(x)−g(x))
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1000 18π^2
Let .
Make two tables, one showing values of for , and and one showing values of for , and .
Suppose the rental cost for a snowboard is \$25 for the first day (or any part of the first day) plus \$15 for each additional day (or any part of a day).
Evaluate lim t→2.9 f(t).