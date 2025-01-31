Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
f(w) = w³-w/w
Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
y = 12s³-8s²+12s/4s
h(x) = √x (√x-x³/²)
If possible, evaluate the following derivatives using the graphs of f and f'. <IMAGE>
a. (f^-1)'(7)
c. (f^-1)'(f(2))
Derivative calculations Evaluate the derivative of the following functions at the given point.
f(s) = 2√s-1; a=25