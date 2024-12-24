Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. <IMAGE>
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Problem 18i

Use the graph of g(x) in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the behavior of the function g(x) as x approaches 4 from the left (x -> 4^-).
Identify the behavior of the function g(x) as x approaches 4 from the right (x -> 4^+).
Compare the left-hand limit and the right-hand limit of g(x) as x approaches 4.
If both the left-hand limit and the right-hand limit are equal, then the limit \( \lim_{x\to4}g(x) \) exists and is equal to that common value.
If the left-hand limit and the right-hand limit are not equal, then the limit \( \lim_{x\to4}g(x) \) does not exist.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
A limit describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It is essential for understanding continuity and the behavior of functions at specific points. In this context, we are interested in the limit of g(x) as x approaches 4, which can indicate whether g(x) approaches a specific value or diverges.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Continuity
A function is continuous at a point if the limit as x approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For the limit of g(x) as x approaches 4 to exist, g(4) must also be defined and equal to the limit. Discontinuities can arise from jumps, holes, or vertical asymptotes in the graph.
Recommended video:
05:34
Intro to Continuity
Existence of Limits
The existence of a limit requires that the left-hand limit and right-hand limit at a point are equal. If they differ or if one of them does not exist, then the overall limit does not exist. In analyzing g(x) at x = 4, one must check the behavior of the function from both sides of 4 to determine if the limit exists.
Recommended video:
03:07
Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist









