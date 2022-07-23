Polar Coordinates
Plot the following points, given in polar coordinates. Then find all the polar coordinates of each point.
a. (2, π/2)
Polar Coordinates
Plot the following points, given in polar coordinates. Then find all the polar coordinates of each point.
a. (2, π/2)
Polar to Cartesian Coordinates
Find the Cartesian coordinates of the following points, given in polar coordinates.
c. (0, π/2)
Cartesian to Polar Coordinates
Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ < 2π and r ≥ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.
b. (-3,0)
Cartesian to Polar Coordinates
Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π and r ≤ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.
c. (−1, √3)
Polar to Cartesian Equations
Replace the polar equations in Exercises 27–52 with equivalent Cartesian equations. Then describe or identify the graph.
r = 3 cos θ
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Replace the Cartesian equations in Exercises 53–66 with equivalent polar equations.
x - y = 3
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Replace the Cartesian equations in Exercises 53–66 with equivalent polar equations.
(x + 2)² + (y − 5)² = 16"