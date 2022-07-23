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Ch. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar Coordinates
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 11 - Parametric Equations and Polar CoordinatesProblem 11.7.68
Chapter 11, Problem 11.7.68

Examples of Polar Equations


[Technology Exercise] Graph the lines and conic sections in Exercises 65–74.


r = −2 cos θ

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Textbook Question

Eccentricities and Directrices


Exercises 29–36 give the eccentricities of conic sections with one focus at the origin along with the directrix corresponding to that focus. Find a polar equation for each conic section.


e = 2, x = 4

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Textbook Question

Tangent Lines to Parametrized Curves


In Exercises 1−14, find an equation for the line tangent to the curve at the point defined by the given value of t. Also, find the value of d²y/dx² at this point.


x = t + eᵗ, y = 1 − eᵗ, t = 0

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Textbook Question

Lengths of Curves


Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 25–30.


x = cos t, y = t + sin t, 0 ≤ t ≤ π

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Textbook Question

Cartesian to Polar Equations


Replace the Cartesian equations in Exercises 53–66 with equivalent polar equations.


x - y = 3

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Textbook Question

Polar to Cartesian Equations


Replace the polar equations in Exercises 27–52 with equivalent Cartesian equations. Then describe or identify the graph.


r² = 4r sin θ

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Textbook Question

Finding Parametric Equations


In Exercises 31–36, find a parametrization for the curve.


the ray (half line) with initial point (-1,2) that passes through the point (0,0)

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