[Use of Tech] Analysis of a separable equation Consider the differential equation yy'(t) = ½eᵗ + t and carry out the following analysis.
c. Graph the solutions in part (b) and describe their behavior as t increases.
27–30. Predator-prey models Consider the following pairs of differential equations that model a predator-prey system with populations x and y. In each case, carry out the following steps.
e. Sketch a representative solution curve in the xy-plane and indicate the direction in which the solution evolves.
x′(t) = −3x + 6xy, y′(t) = y − 4xy
In Exercises 23–28, solve the initial value problem.
y dx + (3x - xy + 2)dy = 0, y(2) = -1, y < 0
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t.
(3t⁴ + 4t² + 1) (dx/dt) = 2√3, x(1) = -π√3/4
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
15. √x (dy/dx) = e^(y+√x), x > 0