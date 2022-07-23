In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
45. y=cos(x-arccos(x))
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
45. y=cos(x-arccos(x))
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
23. y = ln(x)/(1+ln(x))
Use the results of Exercise 55 to show that the functions in Exercises 56–60 have inverses over their domains. Find a formula for df⁻¹/dx using Theorem 1.
f(x) = 27x³
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
73. ∫dx/√(-2x-x²)
47. Carbon-14 The oldest known frozen human mummy, discovered in the Schnalstal glacier of the Italian Alps in 1991 and called Otzi, was found wearing straw shoes and a leather coat with goat fur, and holding a copper ax and stone dagger. It was estimated that Otzi died 5000 years before he was discovered in the melting glacier. How much of the original carbon-14 remained in Otzi at the time of his discovery?
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
9. 2√(xy) (dy/dx) = 1, x, y > 0