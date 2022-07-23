Textbook Question
Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=x²+1, x≥0
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Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=x²+1, x≥0
Which of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–6 are one-to-one, and which are not?
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