Even and odd at the origin
a. If ƒ(0) is defined and ƒ is an even function, is it necessarily true that ƒ(0) = 0? Explain.
{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t² where t is measured in seconds after the hit.
a. Is this function one-to-one on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 4?
b. Find the inverse function that gives the time t at which the ball is at height h as the ball travels upward. Express your answer in the form t = ƒ⁻¹ (h)
c. Find the inverse function that gives the time t at which the ball is at height h as the ball travels downward. Express your answer in the form t = ƒ⁻¹ (h)
e. At what time is the ball at a height of 10 ft on the way down?
Find the linear function whose graph passes through the point (3, 2) and is parallel to the line .