145. The linearization of eˣ at x = 0
a. Derive the linear approximation eˣ ≈ 1 + x at x = 0.
153. The linearization of 2ˣ
a. Find the linearization of f(x) = 2ˣ at x = 0. Then round its coefficients to two decimal places.
154. The linearization of log₃x
a. Find the linearization of
f(x) = log₃xatx = 3.
Then round its coefficients to two decimal places.
Quadratic Approximations The Taylor polynomial of order 2 generated by a twice-differentiable function f(x) at x = a is called the quadratic approximation of f at x = a. In Exercises 41–46, find the (a) linearization (Taylor polynomial of order 1)
f(x) = ln(cos x)
21–32. Mean Value Theorem Consider the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
a. Determine whether the Mean Value Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval [a, b].
b. If so, find the point(s) that are guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem.
ƒ(x) = { - 2x if x < 0 ; x if x ≥ 0 ; [-1, 1]
ƒ(x) = 7 -x² ; [-1; 2]