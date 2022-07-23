Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]
Power Series
In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) xⁿ/nⁿ
Assume that the series ∑ aₙ(x − 2)ⁿ converges for x = −1 and diverges for x = 6. Answer true (T), false (F), or not enough information given (N) for the following statements about the series.
a. Converges absolutely for x = 1
Determining Convergence of Sequences
Which of the sequences whose nth terms appear in Exercises 1–18 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = 1 + (0.9)ⁿ
Quadratic Approximations The Taylor polynomial of order 2 generated by a twice-differentiable function f(x) at x = a is called the quadratic approximation of f at x = a. In Exercises 41–46, find the (a) linearization (Taylor polynomial of order 1)
f(x) = 1 / √(1 − x²)
Determining Convergence of Sequences
Which of the sequences whose nth terms appear in Exercises 1–18 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (-4)ⁿ/n!