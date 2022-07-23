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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.5.66a
Chapter 10, Problem 10.5.66a

Assume that bₙ is a sequence of positive numbers converging to 1/3. Determine if the following series converge or diverge.
a. ∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(bₙ₊₁ + bₙ) / n 4ⁿ]

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Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (3x + 1)^(n + 1) / (2n + 2) ]

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Textbook Question

Power Series

In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) xⁿ/nⁿ

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Textbook Question

Assume that the series ∑ aₙ(x − 2)ⁿ converges for x = −1 and diverges for x = 6. Answer true (T), false (F), or not enough information given (N) for the following statements about the series.

a. Converges absolutely for x = 1

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Textbook Question

Determining Convergence of Sequences

Which of the sequences whose nth terms appear in Exercises 1–18 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.


aₙ = 1 + (0.9)ⁿ

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Textbook Question

Quadratic Approximations The Taylor polynomial of order 2 generated by a twice-differentiable function f(x) at x = a is called the quadratic approximation of f at x = a. In Exercises 41–46, find the (a) linearization (Taylor polynomial of order 1)

f(x) = 1 / √(1 − x²)

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Textbook Question

Determining Convergence of Sequences

Which of the sequences whose nth terms appear in Exercises 1–18 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.


aₙ = (-4)ⁿ/n!

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