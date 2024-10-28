{Use of Tech} Height and time The height in feet of a baseball hit straight up from the ground with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s is given by h= ƒ(t) = 64t - 16t² where t is measured in seconds after the hit.





b. Find the inverse function that gives the time t at which the ball is at height h as the ball travels upward. Express your answer in the form t = ƒ⁻¹ (h)