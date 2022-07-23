Cartesian to Polar Equations
Replace the Cartesian equations in Exercises 53–66 with equivalent polar equations.
x - y = 3
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Replace the Cartesian equations in Exercises 53–66 with equivalent polar equations.
x - y = 3
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Replace the Cartesian equations in Exercises 53–66 with equivalent polar equations.
(x + 2)² + (y − 5)² = 16"
Polar Coordinates
Exercises 19–22 give the eccentricities of conic sections with one focus at the origin of the polar coordinate plane, along with the directrix for that focus. Find a polar equation for each conic section.
e = 1/3, r sin θ = −6
Graphing Sets of Polar Coordinate Points
Graph the sets of points whose polar coordinates satisfy the equations and inequalities in Exercises 11–26.
θ = π/2, r ≥ 0
Lines
Sketch the lines in Exercises 45–48 and find Cartesian equations for them.
r cos (θ + π/3) = 2
Circles
Sketch the circles in Exercises 53–56. Give polar coordinates for their centers and identify their radii.
r = −2 cos θ