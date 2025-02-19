Identify the local minimum and maximum values of the given function, if any.
f(θ)=sinθ+cos2θ on [0,π]
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x² + 3 on [-3,2]
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x√(4 - x²) on [-2,2]
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = 2x⁵ - 5x⁴ - 10x³ + 4 on [-2,4]
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x - 2 tan⁻¹ x on [-√3,√3)
Interpreting the derivative The graph of f' on the interval [-3,2] is shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
a. On what interval(s) is f increasing? Decreasing?
Use ƒ' and ƒ" to complete parts (a) and (b).
a. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
b. Find the intervals on which f is concave up and the intervals on which it is concave down.
ƒ(x) = x⁹/9 + 3x⁵ - 16x