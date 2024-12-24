What does it mean for a function to be continuous on an interval?
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√x^2−3x+2
Key Concepts
Continuity of Functions
Finding Intervals of Continuity
One-Sided Limits
Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={2x if x<1
x^2+3x if x≥1; a=1
Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={x^3+4x+1 if x≤0
2x^3 if x>0; a=0
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√25−x^2
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(t)=(t^2−1)^3/2
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=(2x−3)^2/3
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(z)=(z−1)^3/4