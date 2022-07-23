Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={x^3+4x+1 if x≤0
2x^3 if x>0; a=0
Complete the following steps for each function.
c. State the interval(s) of continuity.
f(x)={x^3+4x+1 if x≤0
2x^3 if x>0; a=0
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→9 √x − 3 / x − 9
Analyze the following limits and find the vertical asymptotes of f(x) = (x − 5) / (x2 − 25).
lim x → -5- f(x)
Sketch the graph of a function with the given properties. You do not need to find a formula for the function.
f(2) = 1,lim x→2 f(x) = 3
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√x^2−3x+2
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=√25−x^2