Composition of even and odd functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Use the (incomplete) graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. <IMAGE>
a. ƒ(g(-2))
e. g(g(-7))
Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function, g is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
a. ƒ(g(-1))
c. ƒ(g(-3))
g. ƒ (g(g(-2)))
i. g(g(g(-1)))
Composition of polynomials
Let ƒ be an nth-degree polynomial and let g be an mth-degree polynomial.
What is the degree of the following polynomials?
ƒ ⋅ f