7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
g(s) = 4s³ - 8s² +4s / 4s
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = (x + 5) / (x - 1); a = 3
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = 2x2 / (3x - 1); a = 1
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(x) = e^x / x²-1
h(x) = (x−1)(2x²-1) / (x³-1)
g(w) = √w+w / √w-w