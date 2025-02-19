A feather dropped on the moon On the moon, a feather will fall to the ground at the same rate as a heavy stone. Suppose a feather is dropped from a height of 40 m above the surface of the moon. Its height (in meters) above the ground after t seconds is s = 40−0.8t². Determine the velocity and acceleration of the feather the moment it strikes the surface of the moon.
{Use of Tech} Spring oscillations A spring hangs from the ceiling at equilibrium with a mass attached to its end. Suppose you pull downward on the mass and release it 10 inches below its equilibrium position with an upward push. The distance x (in inches) of the mass from its equilibrium position after t seconds is given by the function x(t) = 10sin t - 10cos t, where x is positive when the mass is above the equilibrium position. <IMAGE>
b. Find dx/dt and interpret the meaning of this derivative.
Key Concepts
Derivatives
Trigonometric Functions
Equilibrium Position
Position, velocity, and acceleration Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.
b. Find and graph the velocity function. When is the object stationary, moving to the right, and moving to the left?
f(t) = 18t-3t²; 0 ≤ t ≤ 8
The position (in meters) of a marble, given an initial velocity and rolling up a long incline, is given by s = 100t / t+1, where t is measured in seconds and s=0 is the starting point.
b. Find the velocity function for the marble.
c. At what times is the velocity of the mass zero?
A woman attached to a bungee cord jumps from a bridge that is 30 m above a river. Her height in meters above the river t seconds after the jump is y(t) = 15(1+e-t cos t), for t ≥ 0.
Determine her velocity at t = 1 and t = 3.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. It is impossible for the instantaneous velocity at all times a≤t≤b to equal the average velocity over the interval a≤t≤b.
Throwing a stone Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 32 ft/s from a height of 48 ft above the ground. The height (in feet) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s(t) = -16t²+32t+48.
b. When does the stone reach its highest point?
Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 19.6 m/s from a height of 24.5 m above the ground. The height (in meters) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s(t) = -4.9t²+19.6t+24.5.
c. What is the height of the stone at the highest point?