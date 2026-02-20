Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77–90.
79. ∫(from -1 to 0)6dt/√(3-2t-t²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
67. ∫(from 0 to 2√3)dx/√(4+x²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
71. ∫(from √2/3 to 2/3)dy/(|y|√(9y²-1))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
71. ∫(from 1/5 to 3/13)dx/(x√(1-16x²))