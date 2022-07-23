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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.5.22
Chapter 7, Problem 7.5.22

Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.


22. lim (x → 1) (x - 1) / (ln x - sin πx)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 115–126, use logarithmic differentiation or the method in Example 6 to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.

122. y = (ln x)^(ln x)

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In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.

66. y = θsin(θ)/√(sec(θ))

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13. When is a polynomial f(x) of at most the order of a polynomial g(x) as x→∞? Give reasons for your answer.

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Textbook Question

Since the hyperbolic functions can be expressed in terms of exponential functions, it is possible to express the inverse hyperbolic functions in terms of logarithms, as shown in the following table.

sinh⁻¹x = ln(x + √(x² + 1)), -∞ < x < ∞

cosh⁻¹x = ln(x + √(x² - 1)), x ≥ 1

tanh⁻¹x = (1/2)ln((1+x)/(1-x)), |x| < 1

sech⁻¹x = ln((1+√(1-x²))/x), 0 < x ≤ 1

csch⁻¹x = ln(1/x + √(1+x²)/|x|), x ≠ 1

coth⁻¹x = (1/2)ln((x+1)/(x-1)), |x| > 1

Use these formulas to express the numbers in Exercises 61–66 in terms of natural logarithms.


65. sech⁻¹(3/5)

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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.

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Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.

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