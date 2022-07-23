Textbook Question
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
71. lim (x → (π/2)⁻) sec x / tan x
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Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
71. lim (x → (π/2)⁻) sec x / tan x
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
66. y = θsin(θ)/√(sec(θ))
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
22. lim (x → 1) (x - 1) / (ln x - sin πx)
13. When is a polynomial f(x) of at most the order of a polynomial g(x) as x→∞? Give reasons for your answer.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
69. ∫dy/(y√(4y²-1))
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
13. (dy/dx) = √y cos²√y