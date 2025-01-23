Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(x) = (x − 1)(x3+ x2 + x+1)
f(x) = ex(x3 − 3x2 + 6x − 6)
h(x) = (5x7 + 5x)(6x3 + 3x2 + 3)
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
y = x² - a² / x-a, where a is a constant
Product Rule for three functions Assume f, g, and h are differentiable at x.
b. Use the formula in (a) to find d/dx(e^x(x−1)(x+3))
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
c. d/dx ((f(x)g(x)) |x=3