Identify the intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing.
on
Identify the intervals on which the function is increasing or decreasing.
f(x)=sin2x on [0,π]
Identify the local minimum and maximum values of the given function, if any.
f(θ)=sinθ+cos2θ on [0,π]
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x² + 3 on [-3,2]
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x√(4 - x²) on [-2,2]
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x²/(x² - 1) on [-4,4]
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x - 2 tan⁻¹ x on [-√3,√3)
Interpreting the derivative The graph of f' on the interval [-3,2] is shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
a. On what interval(s) is f increasing? Decreasing?