Find the global maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval. State as ordered pairs.
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = √2 sin x- x on [0, 2π]
Key Concepts
Derivative
Critical Points
Test Intervals
The figure shows six containers, each of which is filled from the top. Assume water is poured into the containers at a constant rate and each container is filled in 10 s. Assume also that the horizontal cross sections of the containers are always circles. Let h (t) be the depth of water in the container at time t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 10 . <IMAGE>
d. For each container, where does h' (the derivative of h ) have an absolute maximum on [0 , 10]?
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x³ - 3x² on [-1, 3]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x² - 10 on [-2, 3]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = (4x³/3) + 5x² - 6x on [0,5]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x/(x²+9)⁵ on [-2,2]
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = sec x on [-(π/4),π/4]